Body found in GB waterway

GRAND Bahama Police are investigating a suspicious death in connection with the discovery of a body at the Grand Cay waterway.

A private boater made the discovery shortly after 8:30am on Sunday and alerted the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that Police Control Room received a report of a lifeless body being found in waters. He said uniform and plainclothes officers went to investigate.

According to initial investigations, a private vessel was passing through the Grand Cay waterway where the lifeless body of a male was observed submerged in water.

The boaters immediately contacted the Police for assistance.

When officers went to the area at sea, they saw the lifeless body of a dark, slim male wearing a plaid shirt and boxer shorts.

ASP Rolle said the body was removed and taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where a doctor pronounced the man dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.