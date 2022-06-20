Police investigate Eleuthera shooting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in the settlement of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday.

Preliminary reports are that shortly after 4pm, police were alerted to a shooting that occurred in the settlement of Palmetto Point.

“Officers were dispatched and on their arrival to a local marina they were directed to the body of a male, which they found having wounds consistent with gunshots,” the release read.

“The male was later examined by the local medical practitioners and was pronounced lifeless. Investigations into this matter continue.”

Although police have not publicly identified the victim, The Tribune understands the deceased is Sean Major.

The murder comes after a spike of homicides that occurred last weekend. The most recent happened last Sunday when a man was shot and killed outside AF Adderley’s gymnasium.

A relative at the scene of the incident identified the man as Randy Williams, 29. Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle confirmed the victim was on bail and being electronically monitored.

Asked to confirm the man’s criminal history, Mr Rolle said it was a fact that he had been charged with rape and burglary along with other individuals.

Police are asking any member of the public who might have information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.