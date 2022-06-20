Suspected drowning probed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating an apparent drowning over the weekend off Arawak Cay.

Speaking at the scene on Friday ASP Audley Peters told the press that authorities were dispatched to Arawak Cay after a male was discovered floating in the water near the western end of the beach.

While Officer Peters indicated the body of the male victim was first discovered at 8am Friday, he also said the victim had been there overnight. There were no visible signs of decomposition or foul play, he said.

“Upon the arrival of the officers they found this dark male in the waters,” Mr Peters said. “We called on our marine section who retrieved the body from the waters. The scenes of crime officers examined the body and there were no signs of trauma.

“At the moment we do not classify this as a homicide. We will await an autopsy report to tell us what the cause of death was and the identification by a next of kin.”

Although authorities have still not released the victim’s identity they believe that the man was possibly one of the many vagrants that inhabit the area. As such Peters asked for members of the public who may have known the deceased to step forward to assist with their investigations.

“What we do understand of this victim is that he frequents this area. We do not have a name for him. However, we appeal to members of the family who have a loved one that has not been seen for a while or who has a loved one who frequents this area, but has not been seen to contact the police so that you can assist us in identifying this individual.”

Mr Peters urged the public to exercise caution while enjoying the beaches this summer. He also encouraged people to learn to swim due to the nature of The Bahamas. He also asked that they swim with someone to better safeguard their wellbeing.

“We know that this area is an area where individuals come and have their libations. We are not suggesting that might have been the case in this instance or any other instance. However, we ask persons being in an archipelagic (country) to learn how to swim. To ensure that when they are near the water they are not under the influence of any type of drugs or alcohol and to become strong swimmers. If they go to swim they should go with somebody who can assist them if something happens.”