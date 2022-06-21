Junkanoo Summer Festival return

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

VISITORS to Arawak Cay on Saturdays can soon dance to the vibrant sound of Junkanoo with the return of Junkanoo Summer Festival.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival will take place at Arawak Cay on four Saturdays throughout the month of July with the exception of July 9 due to the Independence celebration.

Admission is free and festival attendees can also look forward to Junkanoo A-category groups and high energy performances by some of the country’s top musical artists.

Charity Armbrister, director of events management at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said there has been a strong yearning for the return of the “vibrant” cultural festival.

Ms Armbrister said: “The ministry is delighted to collaborate with the JCNP to bring back Junkanoo Summer Festival, with an invitation to both locals and guests alike to come out and relish the experience of all things Bahamian.”

The booths featured at the Summer Festivals will include authentic Bahamian-made products, cultural demonstrations, Junkanoo museums and for the first time Sip and Paste will be a part of the heritage experience.

The festival is hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, in partnership with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) will be resumed.