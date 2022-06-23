Man accused of assault on woman police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he was charged with assaulting a female police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour.

Devan McPhee, 36, represented by Attorney Shannon Fernander, faced the charges before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carloyn Vogt-Evans.

On June 18 in New Providence, the accused allegedly assaulted WPC Jones while she was executing her duties. On that same day, McPhee is further accused of resisting arrest and acting in a disorderly manner.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

There was no objection from the prosecution to bail being granted. As a result Magistrate Vogt-Evans granted $2,000 bail to McPhee with one surety.

Under the conditions of his bail, McPhee is expected to sign in at Western Police Station on the last Sunday of each month.

McPhee’s trial date is set for September 19.