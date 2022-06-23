Man killed after two gunmen open fire on group

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 10pm police were called to a shooting at the junction of Edmonton and Carmichael Roads.

“Officers were dispatched and on their arrival they found an adult male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

“The male was later examined by Emergency Medical Service Technicians who concluded that there were no signs of life.

“Initial investigation revealed that patrons were at a business establishment, when a small vehicle approached. Two occupants exited armed with firearms. They discharged their weapons at the group. The patrons ran for cover, however, the suspects pursued the victim and shot him several times about his body, fatally wounding him. This matter remains under active investigation.”

The victim is understood to be Charles Saint Luc, although police have not officially released an identity.

Police are asking members of the public with information relating to this homicide to contact them at the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.