Defence Force extends condolences to family of murdered marine

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force has extended condolences to the family of Marine Seaman Joevonte Miller, who was murdered on Thursday night.

According to police, at around 8pm, officers were called to Pineyard Road as a result of the shooting incident.

The officer was ambushed by three armed men as he approached the door of his home at Pineyard Road. The victim, according to police, attempted to escape the assailants, but was pursued and collapsed.

Marine Seaman Miller grew up on the island of Exuma in the settlement of Black Point, where he was “loved and cherished” by family and friends.

“He attended the Black Point All Age School in 2001 and graduated with honours in 2012; he later relocated to New Providence where he attended Doris Johnson High School in 2012 and successfully completed his secondary education in 2014,” a statement on the RBDF Facebook page said.

According to the statement, Miller enlisted in the RBDF as a marine recruit and proud member of new entry 55 on January 8, 2018.

The statement said: “He and 119 recruits set out on a grueling and challenging mission to become full-fledged marines and service men to country after a 17 weeks programme.”

“After successfully completing his New Entry training, Marine Seaman Miller was drafted to the seagoing area of the force known as the Squadron Department where he became a member of HMBS P-45.”

The officer was described as a “versatile marine” as he diligently executed his duties as a deckhand, radio operator, and quartermaster.

“The Commander of the Defence Force, Commodore Dr Raymond King, extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers, Senior Enlisted, and Union Enlisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, to the family members, loved ones, and friends of the late Marine Seaman Joevonte Miller.

“May God’s grace and richest blessings help the family find comfort and peace during their time of bereavement,” the statement said.