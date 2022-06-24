Red Cross award for Abaco woman

THE Bahamas Red Cross Society has named Christine Lightbourne as the first Bahamian recipient of the Henry Dunant Medal.

Ms Lightbourne, the administrator of the Red Cross Abaco branch, received the award yesterday from the Council of Delegates of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland.

The medal was established by the International Red Cross Conference in Vienna in 1965 in honour of Henry Dunant who founded the International Red Cross in 1863.

Ms Lightbourne was bestowed this highest award because of her exceptional work during and after Hurricane Dorian. She played an instrumental role in assisting those in need and representing the Red Cross to a high standard. Ms Lightbourne worked frontline in facilitating services and care to residents in Abaco.

The Henry Dunant Medal is used to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the organisation. It is awarded to an individual who displays excellent pioneering achievements in the humanitarian field at a national or local level. The recipient of the medal should aid in enhancing international outreach by the Red Cross/Red Crescent.

The recipient of the honour must embody the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. These principles are at the core of the organisation’s way of helping the public during times of armed conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies.

Ms Lightbourne’s efforts have proven that she embodies the core principles of the Red Cross Society.

The Bahamas Red Cross would like to congratulate her on this accomplishment and are very proud of her.