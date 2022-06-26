Man shot dead at East Street plaza

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fatally shot on Friday at an East Street plaza as he was in the process of collecting someone.

A woman who claimed to be the victim’s sister said the family was grieving, and described him as a “sweetheart”.

Police have not officially released his identity but The Tribune understands his name is Walter Lockhart.

"He was always sweet to me,” the woman who did not want to be named told The Tribune. “I don't know what other people would say but that's my image of him.”

Police press liaison Superintendent Audley Peters told The Tribune Sunday that after 7pm police were called to a plaza on East Street south of Robinson Road as a result of a shooting incident.

“….The officers arrived, they met a male lying in the parking lot suffering from wounds that appear to be gunshots. He was later seen by technicians as EMS who pronounced him lifeless on the scene,” he said.

“The information is that he was along a sidewalk and was approached by a gunman who shot him several times. The gunman entered the vehicle and that vehicle left the parking lot of the plaza.”

He added: “…He went into the plaza to collect someone.

“We don’t have any leads at this time that we can conclusively say are significant but we appeal to members of the public who have any information and assist us with this investigation.”

Sup Peters added the victim was in his mid-30s.

Police are asking any member of the public that has information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.