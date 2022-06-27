Independence events revealed

THE National Independence Secretariat is set to kick off the 49th Independence celebrations on Friday under the theme: “Proud to Be Bahamian”.
In an effort to promote pride and unity throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Secretariat is encouraging a National Flag Raising Ceremony be held at all Government, and private corporate offices.
This ceremony should be staged at 9am on Friday, simultaneously.
Bahamians are urged to wear the national colours of aquamarine, gold and black and assemble together as the National Flag is being hoisted and to sing the National Anthem, followed by a prayer.
The Secretariat is also encouraging participants to capture the event in photos and or videos, for posting on social media platforms, and inclusion in the national jubilee booklet and documentary next year.
Send images to: info@ celebrate-bahamas.com.
A calendar of events is also planned from July 1.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Who is proud to be a Bahamian?
Probably, those who enjoy the political spoils of the land or those who have generational wealth & influence.
But, most ordinary Bahamians are disgusted & disenchanted with the present dismal state of affairs. Many have nothing to cheer about anymore. Just trying to survive the daily grind of life.
moncurcool 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Proud of what?
The fact that Bahamians are worst off in this country after independence than they were before independence? Proud of the fact that the government want to tax the hell out of Bahamians? Proud of the fact that we have a national debt over 10 billion after independence compared to having surplus budgets before independence? Proud of the fact that Bahamians are treated as second class citizens in their own country? Proud fo the fact that we have a political system that uses its citizens?
I'm sorry, 49 years after independence, really nothing to be proud of to celebrate.
