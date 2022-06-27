Independence events revealed

THE National Independence Secretariat is set to kick off the 49th Independence celebrations on Friday under the theme: “Proud to Be Bahamian”.

In an effort to promote pride and unity throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Secretariat is encouraging a National Flag Raising Ceremony be held at all Government, and private corporate offices.

This ceremony should be staged at 9am on Friday, simultaneously.

Bahamians are urged to wear the national colours of aquamarine, gold and black and assemble together as the National Flag is being hoisted and to sing the National Anthem, followed by a prayer.

The Secretariat is also encouraging participants to capture the event in photos and or videos, for posting on social media platforms, and inclusion in the national jubilee booklet and documentary next year.

Send images to: info@ celebrate-bahamas.com.

A calendar of events is also planned from July 1.