Two boat theft suspects rescued as vessel drifts

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO suspected boat thieves were rescued at sea after the vessel, which it was believed they had stolen, was discovered drifting in waters off Grand Bahama earlier this week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said police received a report of a vessel in distress ten miles from West End shortly after 8am on Sunday.

Officers from the Marine Support Unit, Mobile Patrol Unit, and Bahamas Customs Department were dispatched to the location to investigate.

ASP Rolle reported that on arrival, officers found a green and white Aqua Sports vessel drifting with a single engine attached. He said that two men were onboard the vessel, which was adrift 14 miles off West End.

Mr Rolle said that the vessel in question was reported stolen on Saturday, June 25. As a result, a Jamaican and a Bahamian were arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.