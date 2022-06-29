Child is abducted and raped in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday the abduction and rape of a young child in Grand Bahama is very disturbing.

Grand Bahama Police found the missing child several hours after she had been taken from her home by an unknown male suspect. She told police the man had sexually assaulted her.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said shortly after 7am on Monday police received a report of a burglary, sexual assault and child stealing that occurred in the area of Pioneers Way West.

A team of officers was dispatched to the area to investigate. While conducting investigations, the victim’s father reported that shortly before 6am he went to make checks of his daughter's bedroom and discovered she was missing.

ASP Rolle said the father immediately checked the interior and exterior of the residence and could not locate his daughter. He then checked his surveillance camera and observed an unknown slim dark male, clad in long jeans and bareback entering his residence and later leaving with his daughter.

Mr Rolle said police searched the area and found the child walking in the vicinity of South Bahamia.

ASP Rolle said an adult male was later arrested and taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigation and other matters.

The suspect is expected to appear before in the Magistrate’s Court later in the week.

When asked about the incident and the call for more police presence in Grand Bahama following the abduction, Minister Wayne Munroe said there has been a cry for more police presence everywhere.

“I had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, the incoming Commissioner, and he was briefed on that. If they’ve now determined it was a young child, because to say a rape makes it sound as if it was an adult person who was abducted. The information coming to me was that it was a young child. So, that is disordered in many, many ways.

“So, the issue of the cry for more police, more police, we hear that cry everywhere.”

Mr Munroe said that incoming Commissioner Fernander has said they may be addressing the manpower issues in Grand Bahama.