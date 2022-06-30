Calvary Deliverance celebrates 40 years

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

CALVARY Deliverance Church started 40 years ago in the home of its founding pastor. Today the church stands committed shepherding the spiritual lives of those that walk through its doors and being a resource of hope for those in the community.

Starting this Sunday - July 6th, Calvary Deliverance will celebrate its 40th Annual Convention under the theme: “We will not be detoured: We are determined to win the race.”

The speakers for the event will include host Pastor, Bishop Dr James Newry, Bishop Moses Johnson; Church of God, Bishop Branson Gibson; Church of God of Prophecy, Bishop V G Clarke – Senior Pastor Emeritus, and Suffragan Bishop Dr Anthony Farrington; Transformation Ministries Int’l.

The church invites members of the public to come and celebrate with them during this monumental achievement of 40 years. The Sunday morning services will commence with its Morning Worship Explosion Service at 9am and every evening at 7.30 pm.

This year is particularly special as it culminates 40 years of prayer, faith, and the growth of a ministry that started in the home of its founding pastor.

“It is the changing of a generation, where many founding members are now deceased, but their children and grandchildren carry on the work they started. After going through the pressure and burdens of a pandemic, two disastrous hurricanes, and the loss of so many lives, this is a celebration of the faithful and love of God for both us as a church, congregation, and people of this beautiful Bahama land,” said Calvary Deliverance’s administrator Terez Newry.

During the pandemic the church did not allow its services to stop, and did its best to offer whatever assistance it could to those who needed it.

“The church still followed the Christian creed to love our neighbors as ourselves, where during the strained resources of the pandemic, we could still feed and give to many in the neighborhood.

“Whether they were members of our congregation or not during the pandemic did not matter, we understood many had lost their jobs and could not financially support themselves. As children of God, our responsibility was to be our brother’s keeper,” she said.

After 40 years of service in Christ, Calvary Deliverance Church has grown by leaps and bounds. It has been supported and nurtured with the love and determination of its leaders, founders, supporters, and congressional family throughout its tenure.

Calvary Deliverance Church was born on July 17th, 1982, under the leadership of Reverend Clementina Stubbs. The Ministry began at the home of Rev. Stubbs, where the membership consisted of 20 adults. With God’s guidance, the work grew, and in approximately three (3) years, the congregation could purchase property in East Street South and Malcolm Allotment. The hard-working and faithful members of this body stuck together with one purpose: to build and promote the kingdom of God.

Since its groundbreaking on Sunday, 3rd February 1985, the assembly has grown and become an integral part of its surrounding community. Truly living by the creed that “faith without works is dead,” Calvary Deliverance offers not just spiritual blessings in the form of prayer, healing, outreach, and evangelism but also gives to those in need while providing comfort and counsel with love.

On June 26, 1993, Bishop V G Clarke was appointed pastor. Under his leadership, the church experienced further advancement and tremendous growth. The addition of an administrative office and a pre-school: Calvary Deliverance Christian Academy, which began in August 1999.

The church also started its media expansion, which enabled it to spread the message of God’s power to many in the nation and worldwide. The television ministry was introduced in November 2005. Further expansions included the refurbished edifice on September 26, 2004, and the expanded seating, which can accommodate up to one thousand persons, a Book Store, various conference rooms, a library, and a lower chapel that now houses the children’s service.

The passing of founding pastor, Rev “Mother” Clementina Stubbs’ on April 22, 2006, was a solemn day for Calvary Deliverance. Upon the retirement of Bishop Clarke on December 2, 2012, Calvary Deliverance Church, built on its legacy and installed Pastor James Newry as its third Senior Pastor on January 28, 2013.

One of the driving forces behind the church’s legacy is keep God at the forefront of its affairs and allowing him to lead the way.

“The church started with only 20 persons who were determined not just to worship God but to be a source of God’s light and love in this world and country. It has not been an easy journey with many challenges, but God has shown us the truth of who He is in our lives for every obstacle and challenge. Each challenge was an opportunity to exercise our faith and, with the Holy Spirit’s encouragement, strive for the vision passed to each senior pastor and every member, past and present. The driving vision has not changed; where Calvary Deliverance is still a church where our ministry’s focus is to bless many in word, deed and love, impact and empower the younger generation and continue to build on the foundation of prayer for this house shall be called a house of prayer,” she said.

Calvary Deliverance Church’s main objectives have not changed as a church. The church remains committed to spreading the good news of God’s salvation through Jesus Christ to the nation and world.

The hope to continue equipping the next generation with teachings and practical skills that will enable them to live a progressive life.

“Our foundation is Christ, but our future is our young people and youth. It is an investment in people, especially our young people, that will continue. Our passion is not just for a church that grows in numbers, wisdom, and knowledge, but a church whose love for God, one another, community, country, and world is boundless.

Family, fellowship and brotherhood are characteristics the church has lived by over the past 40 years. Those mantras are seen through various initiatives the church engages.

Its women’s ministry event this year celebrates women in the congregation and its daughters with a purpose workshop, where young women for two days are given a direct opportunity to be mentored, have their questions answered and instructed.

“Recently, we did a community giveaway where we provided 300 families in the community with groceries and an additional two hundred for our members. We understand that these are trying times and understand the importance of caring for one another. We are a community, and they are us. If they suffer, so do we. So, we can only try to lighten their burden as much as we can. One of the most endearing events recently was our family fun day, where we had different teams representing our founding members. It was not the competition but the friendship and fellowship that was most impressive. Although everyone strived for superiority in the games, the atmosphere of friendship and love made it special. We understand the importance of building and developing our community.”

One of the future endeavours of the church is the building of Faith Village. This will be a community-based project that will be utilised to further service the community with feeding programs, counselling and housing programs. It will also be a place where persons can grow in the knowledge of Christ while having their earthly needs met in grace and service.

“We have several other events still scheduled for this year which include our Fine Ministry’s drama production, and dance fest scheduled later in the year, a steak-out to raise funds for the church and community, a marriage ministry conference, prophetic conference, pastoral anniversary services and also our Mortgage Retirement Relief Campaign continues. With our Mortgage Retirement Relief, we are looking to finally pay off the church’s mortgage, which is in the amount of $600,000 needed, which will financially free us up to do more for our community and congregation as their needs may arise.”