Two accused over Indian hemp

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were granted $5,000 bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being arrested for allegedly having almost $15,000 worth of Indian Hemp.

Khambrel Deveaux, 37, of Andros, and Deangelo Schroter, 30, of New Providence, both represented by Attorney Ian Cargill appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On June 27 the accused were arrested in New Providence after they were found with 14.55 pounds of Indian Hemp. The drugs were reportedly contained in 24 clear plastic wraps and have an estimated street value of $14,550.

Deveaux pleaded guilty to the charge, while Schroter pleaded not guilty.

Due to the prosecution and the defendant’s legal counsel having outside mediation it was determined that a ruling in this matter would be deferred to tomorrow.

When it came to the consideration of bail, Mr Cargill said Deveaux had a clean record and as such asked that the court only impose a maximum of $5,000 bail.

Magistrate Serville agreed to this request and set the bail for both accused at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

Deveaux and Schroter are expected to return to court tomorrow.