Munroe Seeks Probe Into Prison Boss

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says he is seeking Cabinet’s permission to appoint an independent committee to investigate Charles Murphy’s tenure as Commissioner of Correctional Services.
Mr Murphy was controversially sent on leave in October, supposedly out of concern that a Supreme Court order was breached under his watch. Since then, Mr Munroe has claimed that a litany of issues have been uncovered.
Asked about the status of Commissioner Murphy’s position, Mr Munroe said: “That’s a matter where I’ve told them to draw a line under it and we’ll now be moving to get Cabinet permission to get the independent committee appointed to look into the matters that have been unearthed.
“There was a continuing issue of correction officers he just sent home without proper process and they just keep coming and, of course, if they weren’t properly dismissed and they couldn’t be dismissed, then we owe them money. Every other day it seems somebody makes contact over who I have to direct to BDOC so other than talking about trying to get a full picture of all of that, my view is that you have the issue, appoint the independent committee and let them do what they have to do. I hope to get a draft Cabinet paper sometime this week to hopefully see if I can get on the agenda next week or the following week.”
Yesterday, Mr Murphy’s lawyer, Romona Farquharson Seymour, said she has already taken legal action in the courts on her client’s behalf.
In October she accused Mr Munroe of bias in his handling of Commissioner Murphy, noting he represented two deputy prison commissioners who asked the Supreme Court to quash Mr Murphy’s appointment.
“How do we view,” she said, “that the very thing you were petitioning and asking the court for, the removal of Mr Murphy, which you were asking for in your private capacity, now in your public capacity has come to fruition? Is that a coincidence, happenstance, is that what we are supposed to accept?”
Comments
tribanon 21 hours, 46 minutes ago
Many of us are still waiting on the serious probe into the corrupt and illegal activities of Vomit Christie, Bagman Bethel and The Wicked Witch of the West Maynard-Gibson, to just name a few.
John 18 hours ago
Munroe needs to stop he shyt. If he already removed the man from he post, pay him off and let him go home or move on to another job. Why waste the peoples money and resources to fairy an outcome that everyone knows you, Wayne Munroe, always intended? Raise above the fray and let go of your personal feelings towards this man jred. Move on without saddling the Bahamian taxpayer with more debt.
realfreethinker 17 hours, 33 minutes ago
Here we go again. Another distraction. When will bwave make the brave decision to remove this piece of trash out of his cabinet?
tribanon 16 hours, 41 minutes ago
Bingo!
sheeprunner12 15 hours, 40 minutes ago
Will Gravy Davis Cabinet Ministers ever get anything done this term ......... beyond cherry-picking minor things from the Minnis regime to "investigate"????? .......... Worst still, how much will it cost the Treasury?????
In SIX months, what can any PLP Minister point to as real achievements beyond Minnis regime???
