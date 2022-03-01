Trilogy Of Tribulation

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The turn of the century brought with it significant challenges and a unique crisis to both major political organisations, as they moved towards governance here in The Bahamas:

• 2002-2007 - PLP - Hurricane Frances & Jean

• 2007-2012 - FNM - Road & Infrastructure Project

• 2012-2017 - PLP - BAHAMAR

• 2017-2021 - FNM - Hurricane Dorian & COVID-19 pandemic

Now, while the causes of these crises may be debatable, each leadership has had its own unique set of circumstances that eventually led to them being voted out of office.

In 2021, the Free National Movement were seemingly determined to run ahead of that freight train collision of being ousted by reframing the obvious environmental and social calamities the nation was still suffering from as a result of Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, as the “Twin Crisis”.

In hindsight, I am convinced that the FNM’s intent was to spin, brand and use these disasters to their organization’s advantage as they returned to the Bahamian voters seeking another term in office.

I get desperation. I do. But this? This neatly packaged deflection and shunning of socio-political responsibility, coupled with the traditional conditioning of branding in the minds of the electorate, may have been a good fit three election cycles prior (I mean, it sorta worked in ‘97); but now? No. The approach was a little too rich in “political three-card monte” for my blood.

Notwithstanding a missed opportunity for much needed transparency and vulnerability, in our political playing field. Fulfilling the public’s call and need for transparency and vulnerability as a government, could have ensured a different trajectory for the Free National Movement, nevertheless I digress.

Going forward, political organisations must harness the kinetic energy of their administration’s crisis to inform and empower, rather than deflect and manipulate.

Since coming in to office in September 2021, the Davis administration has, by default, inherited the FNM’s “twin crisis”, as many issues remain unresolved.

With the way the COVID-19 pandemic has ruptured rhythm, repetition and normalcy globally, the 5-month-old, “New Day” administration, finds themselves seeking solid footing in the face of global shifting sands.

What we’ve seen in the past, and for others felt, is the universe allowing administrations a grace period of roughly 12 to 18 months before they find themselves faced with a major calamity. Time has vetoed what has been accepted as tradition in this instance, and introduced the dreaded “fluidity”.

While the Free National Movement coined the term “Twin Crisis” to describe what has happened midway in their administration’s governance, in less than six months the Progressive Liberal Party is faced with what I would like to call “The Trilogy of Tribulation”: Residue from Hurricane Dorian, a prolonged Covid pandemic and now war between Russia & Ukraine, which will affect an already strained supply chain globally.

Astute observers of national progression, and politics in general, may recognize, if they care to, that many of the traditions and historic landmarks that fed our people in times past are fading away, rapidly.

One may argue that it is essential for leadership to strike a balance. Identify the wisdom of an older generation and couple it with the strength of the new; pairing practical patriarchs with tech-savvy youth.

With the looming increase in many, if not all sectors of our society, we as a nation, politicians, private and working class citizens, public servants, religious, LGBTQ+, and medical communities, and all others must shift from this nonchalant approach of mere existence and move toward, what I’m convinced will be the order of the day, RESERVE TO PRESERVE.

It is time that we take a very serious look at alternative forms of energy. And by this, I don’t mean pontification and niche projects handed off to social justice advocates for solar panel installation. I mean beyond the theoretical into the practical; the applied.

The Davis Administration has recently entered talks with the Saudi Arabian government about the possibility of providing direct fuel from Saudi Arabia to The Bahamas. I thought this was a step in the right direction. As many on various media platforms, social and otherwise, debated the value for money out of the trip to Dubai, the Davis administration showed some inclination towards productivity and access for the Bahamian people, putting its skin in the game.

Capitalism and consumerism continue to be the order of the day. In fact, I’m reminded of the summer of 2021, when the then Minister of Health, Renward Wells, boasted of a proactive $250,000 commitment to the COVAX facility, in the event they found a vaccine. First world countries also made the same commitment, but additionally gave in some cases up to 1 billion dollars to have access to a vaccine; making our measly $250,000 a drop in the bucket of the insatiable capitalist regime. In moments like those described, countries like The Bahamas became very low on the supply chain as it relates to priority. Enter the dreaded concept of “fluidity” in this new era of doing business globally.

As I look at the cards that are laid before us, I’m convinced that capitalism will supersede any polite gesture made by the Saudi Arabian government, and The Bahamas will find itself, just as it did in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, scrambling for much needed supplies, reaching out to our allies - India, Antigua, Barbuda, America and others - to feed, fuel and power our islands in the sea.

This crisis is the Davis’ administration’s to triumph over, if they consider these “recommendations”;

• doubling down on strategic diplomacy globally;

• locally creating strategic policies and mandates to ensure that there is conservation (water, energy) in preparation for the inevitable;

• expanding concessions significantly for solar panels and electric vehicles;

• expediting Crown land access and distribution to local entrepreneurs and small and medium business owners through a digital platform.

• significantly easing the banking restrictions for doing business internationally;

• fortifying the Sand Dollar fiat currency internally;

• expanding reserves and permit worker’s within the uniform branches, more specifically immigration customs, RBDF, RBPF strategic reduction on mortgage interest rates, for an identified period, for homeowners – protecting both homeowners and renters locally by allowing landlords access to capital.

• purchasing Crystal Cruise ship and a few airplanes from Saudi Arabia for accessibility to move our major market consistently; South Florida

• provide major incentives for and to local farmers

• suggest car-pooling and public transportation in relation to the increase in fuel

• create a merit system that incentivises those who adhere to and monetise this system

• dive deeper into technology (app, data...) in all sectors of government;

• demand that every single lesson within the public school sector be recorded live on a platform created for and owned by the government of The Bahamas,

This “Trilogy of Tribulation” may be something that we have never seen in the existence of the modern Bahamas. However, I am convinced that our minds have evolved to a very clear understanding of what is required to align ourselves with a global position. I believe that The Bahamas is ready, and our politicians, our leaders, our clergymen, the working class and all and sundry must work together to ensure that we navigate to the shores of safety in the spirit of resilience that is so familiar to this nation for the next generation of Bahamian citizens.

God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

HOWARD R. GRANT

Nassau

February 26, 2022.