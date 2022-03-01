Us Donates $300k Equipment To Aid Jail

THE United States delivered nearly $300,000 worth of advanced imaging and scanning technology and radio equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday.

The donation is part of a long-term collaboration between the US Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and BDCS to strengthen Bahamian law enforcement capabilities and make correctional facilities safe for inmates, visitors, and correctional officers alike. The donation consisted of a body scanner, x-ray machine, radios, and other equipment.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts delivered the donation to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

While noting that the visit was her first to the facility, Ms Pitts commented on the significance of the donation.

“It’s all going to help protect the safety of everybody who is at this facility…It’s good for inmates, it’s good for visitors and it’s good for the officers who work here.”

Mr Munroe expressed appreciation for the donation.

“We need to appreciate that we get assistance [from the United States] not only on matters of mutual concern, but matters where they are simply helping us, because they are our friends.”

He added: “In this world today, with all that is happening, I think we all know that friendships are good to have – and good to keep.”

The Leidos SafeView Advanced Imaging System — valued at over $220,000 — can detect a range of objects that regular metal detectors cannot. In less than 1.5 seconds, the system scans and detects both metallic and non-metallic items, such as explosive sheets, powders, bulk explosives, metals, liquids, gels, ceramic, and plastic. The SafeView also guards against the theft of assets, confidential information, and valuables.

The Astrophysics XIS- 6040 Inspection System, valued at over $26,000, is a high-performance system for scanning backpacks, purses, and parcels. With a powerful 160KV generator, the X-ray inspection system provides crisp, high-resolution images that can reveal weapons, contraband, cell phones, and other concealed items.

Finally, the radio equipment allows corrections officers to communicate with one another throughout the compound, improving coordination and safety. The equipment includes 11 Motorola APX Radios, chargers, batteries, two antennas, and other equipment.