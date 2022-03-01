‘We Stand With Ukraine – It Will Affect Us Too’

BRITISH High Commissioner Sarah Dickson said it is “time to stand with Ukraine,” noting that while Russia’s invasion of its neighbour may seem far away, the shock waves felt by the war will be felt even here.

In a letter to the editor, Ms Dickson said Russia’s leaders are afraid of “successful, outward-facing, free market democracies” in its neighbourhood, because they do not want Russian people to know there is a world outside of a “stifling, corrupt dictatorship”.

She noted that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced sanctions against Russia and that Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has condemned Russia’s actions.

“What’s happening in Ukraine may seem very far away, but the shock waves, created by the brutal invasion by Russia, will be felt even here,” Ms Dickson wrote. “The globalised world we live in means that the fall out of war will impact fuel and food prices; as well as consumer and investor confidence.”

“The British Prime Minister was quick to act and announced an unprecedented package of sanctions against Russia. These sanctions include restricting access to London’s capital markets, and asset freezes and clearing restrictions on the Russian banking sector, banning Aeroflot from the UK and undertaking further steps against Russian money and oligarchs,” she said.

The United States also placed additional sanctions on Russia’s central bank yesterday, which “effectively prohibits Americans from doing any business with the bank as well as freezes its assets” within the US, according to CNBC.

Yesterday, Ms Dickson underscored why it is important for nations to support Ukraine.

“Our support and that of The Bahamas matters for the sake of Ukraine, a European sovereign nation and UN member, whose sovereignty and territorial integrity, which should be protected by the UN Charter, is being dismembered by a UN Security Council permanent member.

“. . . Why have we come to this? Some say Russia is threatened by NATO expansion. Seriously? Having spent two years negotiating for the UK at NATO and in the OSCE on the movement of armed forces in Europe, I know how carefully the alliance deliberates to ensure continuing peace. So, let’s be clear on what Russia fears. It’s not the immediate prospect of Ukraine in NATO, no more than it was the EU/Ukraine agreement in 2014 which led to the illegal annexation of Crimea.

“What Russia’s leaders fear is successful, outward-facing, free market democracies in Russia’s neighbourhood, because they are afraid these potent counter-examples will show the Russian people that there is a future beyond stifling, corrupt dictatorship.

“It’s not for the EU or NATO, not for the UK or US, to dictate Ukraine’s future. But neither is it for Moscow. The world will stand with Ukraine against President Putin’s barbaric invasion so as a democratic, sovereign nation Ukraine and its people can chart their own course,” she said.

Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine on February 24. More than 200 people are reported dead after weapon strikes in Ukraine while hundreds of thousands of people have fled to neighbouring countries.

Last week, Mr Mitchell said gasoline prices could soar to $8 a gallon due to the conflict.