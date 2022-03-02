Abaco Police Hold Man Over Drugs Find

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO Police arrested a male resident of Dundas Town after discovering suspected marijuana, a firearm and ammunition at a residence on Monday.

According to reports, officers, acting on information, went to a house shortly after 11am where they saw a man sitting in a white van parked outside.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said the officers informed the man of their suspicion and conducted a search of the vehicle and the premises.

While searching the back of the residence, Mr Rolle said police found a quantity of suspected marijuana, and a red bag, containing a Black Rock Island .38 Revolver, with five live rounds of ammunition and one fired cartridge.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

In other crime news, Grand Bahama Police arrested a man for shopbreaking and stealing.

ASP Rolle said the incident occurred shortly before 7am at a business establishment located on Alcester Road off East Sunrise Highway. It was reported that a culprit forced open a front western window to gain entry to the business and stole an assortment of items.

The officers conducted an investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of an adult male of Behring Lane, who is assisting with several outstanding criminal matters.

• Two Grand Bahama men who were wanted by police are now in custody, police reported.

Stephano Perez Forbes, also known as “TV Head,” 32, of No. 70 Cabot Drive, Freeport, turned himself into police at Central Police Station sometime after 9am on Tuesday, March 1.

Forbes is wanted in connection with investigations into an assault with a deadly weapon.

Also in custody is Stephanas Smith, 25, of Pinder’s Point. He is wanted by police on credit fraud.

ASP Rolle said the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 1, sometime around 12:05am by the officers from the Northeastern Division.

Mr Rolle thanked the public for their assistance in these matters.