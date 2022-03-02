Officer Says Ten-Year-Old Girl Identified Her Attacker

By PAVEL BAILEY

A POLICE officer testified in court yesterday about how a ten-year-old girl identified an accused man as the person who allegedly indecently assaulted her.

The testimony came during the ongoing trial of Cardinal Rolle.

Sergeant Nickera Robinson, of the Criminal Investigations Department, testified that after receiving information on the suspect, she then downloaded a photo of the accused. A photo line-up with Rolle and 11 other potential suspects with similar features was done where the victim positively identified Rolle as the culprit, the court was told. This picture was then signed and dated by the 10-year-old girl and her grandmother.

During cross-examination the defendant’s lawyer Glendon Rolle asked why Sgt Robinson hadn’t recorded the name of the grandmother. She said that she could not recall.

Mr Rolle indicated that he didn’t see the grandmother’s name in the report; he suggested the complainant’s grandmother was not present when the minor identified the defendant. Sgt Robinson rebutted this by saying the grandmother’s signature was indeed on the photograph alongside the granddaughter.

Sergeant Glendera Dean- Gomez, also of the CID, was the next to give testimony. She told the court that during an interview with the defendant present, the 10-year-old complainant maintained her initial story of events.

It is alleged that while on her grandparents’ porch, the accused man approached the child and then touched her genital area along with her stomach and then kissed her twice on the mouth.

After this the defendant claimed he had no idea what the ten-year-old was talking about and while he admitted he has been on the property, he said he is only ever there to see the complainant’s grandfather. The witness said the accused also said he had no reason to do such a thing and that he gave no indication as to why the complainant would make up the allegations. He had no further statements after those and ended the confrontation.

Sergeant Dean-Gomez could not recall the demeanour of the defendant during the interview. She was also asked by Mr Rolle if she had asked for the grandfather’s identity to which she said no. He asked if Sergeant Dean-Gomez had informed the defendant of his right to legal counsel, but she could not recall the defendant’s response to this.

When he gave testimony, Detective Constable Denise Charlton of the CID clarified this matter. She said that after the defendant had been informed of the allegations against him he was told of his right to a lawyer but declined, thus leading to officers proceeding with the interview without Rolle’s lawyer present.

DC Charlton also said the defendant was not coerced into participating in the interview.

This official record of interview was signed by both the suspect and the officers. It was also entered as an official exhibit in court.

Rolle’s trial continues on May 17 before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney.