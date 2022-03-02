Rolle Named As New Pha Managing Director

THE Public Hospitals Authority has announced the appointment of Aubynette Rolle as the entity’s acting managing director.

“Mrs Aubynette Rolle’s vast knowledge and experience in healthcare services and operations demonstrates her ability to be resourceful, collaborative and work harmoniously with doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, general staff, hospital administration and board-level leadership,” PHA chairman Andrew Edwards said.

“We are confident in her expertise and capacity to enhance the quality of care and overall services offered by the PHA to the Bahamian people.”

Mrs Rolle has a masters certificate in healthcare leadership from Cornell University. She is licenced as a counsel and attorney and “serves as an innovative healthcare catalyst” with over 30 years of experience in the medical and health services field, PHA said.

She began her career as a registered nurse and midwife.

“The executive team and I are mandated by the chairman and the board to prioritise our people both internally and externally through the demonstration of care by committed and compassionate professionals and leadership. I am eager to work alongside the PHA team to cultivate a higher standard in healthcare and patient services,” Mrs Rolle said.