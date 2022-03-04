Pair Fined $1,000 Over Cocaine And Marijuana

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and woman were fined over $1,000 yesterday after they were found with an assortment of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

Police arrested Calvin Pinder, 48, and Karen Brayden, 41, after they were found on March 1 with eight ounces of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine and two grams of amphetamine.

Police said the discovery came as officers were searching their home while armed with a warrant.

The court was told several Ziploc bags and foil wraps containing suspected marijuana and cocaine were retrieved by officers, along with bags containing pills believed to be infused with amphetamine.

Cash in the amount of $13,519 in mixed currencies was also found at the home, according to police.

As a result of police findings, both accused were arrested and taken into custody.

However, while conducting another search of the accused at the police station, officers said they found three other clear plastic bags with suspected marijuana and amphetamine laced pills on Brayden.

During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, both accused accepted the facts read by the prosecution and pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to supply and simple possession.

In mitigation, their defence attorney asked the court for leniency, noting a conviction would cause hardship for both of his clients. He also said the two were sorry for their actions and chose not to waste the court’s time.

In response, Magistrate McKinney fined the two a total of $1,200 each, warning failure to pay the fines could result in a one-year prison sentence.

Brayden was further fined $1,800 for the drugs that officers found on her at the station. She was told that if she fails to pay the fine, she will risk spending six months behind bars.

Also appearing in court on a similar charge was 33-year-old Jolando Adderley, an immigration officer.

Police arrested Adderley after they found 20 grams of marijuana at his home on March 1.

According to the prosecutor officers went to a home in the Sea Breeze area armed with a search warrant.

While searching the home, officers found two plastic bags and foil wrappings with suspected marijuana.

Police said Adderley admitted to simple possession, claiming the drugs were for his personal use.

In mitigation, his attorney told the court Adderley, a father-of-one, was the one who directed officers to the drugs and accepted responsibility for his actions from the onset.

His attorney further noted that his client, who was employed at the Department of Immigration for some five years, never had any prior run-ins with the law and was remorseful.

“If given the opportunity, I believe he would not offend again,” the attorney said. “I’ve known Mr Adderley for several years and I can speak to his character.”

Having listened to the defendant’s plea in mitigation, Magistrate McKinney placed him on probation for one year. He also ordered him to attend drug counselling classes.

If he fails to be on good behaviour within that time frame, Adderley was told that he would spend three months behind bars.