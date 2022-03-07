Wsc To Resume Cut Offs Within Weeks

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation will begin mass disconnections on March 28.

“Customers who have not honoured their financial agreements are advised to visit their local offices to update those agreements as soon as possible,” the corporation said in a notice. “All customers are further advised to bring their accounts up to date to avoid the disconnection of their water and sewerage services without further notice.”

Strapped for cash, WSC has been aiming to restart disconnections for some time. Last November, the company said disconnections, which were suspended in 2020 to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, would resume on November 15.

However, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears later said WSC did not inform him before sending out that notice and he had not been able to take the matter to Cabinet. WSC Chairman Sylvanus Petty later said there would be no widespread disconnection of water supply to customers behind on their bills.

It is not clear how many people are behind on their bills or how much money the corporation is owed. Officials have not given such details or discussed WSC’s financial situation for some time.

Last June, former WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson said the corporation sustained a nearly $14m shortfall in payments since disconnections were ceased and the company suffered a “monumental” 30 percent loss in 2020 compared to 2019.

Mr Gibson encouraged the Minnis administration in 2020 to let the corporation restart disconnections, saying the company was in “dire financial straits” and that the cash flows at the time could not sustain payments to vendors and staff payrolls.

A source familiar with the matter said additional revenue is now key to WSC’s ability to pay vendors that help deliver potable water to Family Islands.

The Tribune was told that despite the disconnection warning, WSC will work out a flexible payment plan with people based on their individual circumstances.