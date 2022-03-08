Farmers’ Plea As Fire Hits Crops And Livestock

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LOCAL farmers on Abaco are calling for government intervention after losing livestock and food crops due to an ongoing fire at an “unmanaged” waste site off Cherokee Road.

Rev Charles Carey, a local farmer, told The Tribune yesterday that nearly a week after the fire broke out, the blaze was still not fully contained.

He said since the fire erupted, local farms in the area, including his own, have been threatened as well as natural wildlife.

“I met it burning (last) Wednesday and it’s still burning and moving to the southwest,” he said. “Two of my pigs died and I have over 200 chickens but only got one egg today so that’s going to be another loss there. Anytime they go through something like this because the fire came within ten feet of where I have the animals. I would think at least three other farmers besides myself may have been impacted.

“We were able to mitigate the losses this time, but last time I had substantial losses – 30 mangrove trees, my barn, equipment some of which I haven’t been able to replace yet, including a pump.”

According to Rev Carey, the site, called the Cherokee Road Transfer Station, is located about six miles from Cherokee Sound - a small, quaint community on the island.

The local farmer said the waste station was installed in the area several years ago, but has not been properly managed since being in operation.

Because of mismanagement, Rev Carey said people often litter along the road and other surrounding areas and cause fires.

“The government... borrowed money from the IDB for waste management and decided to place what they call a garbage transfer station next to the farm. Now, my farm is in a co-operative area where there are probably 300 plucks, not all are active, but this is basically the farming belt for Abaco.

“So, they decided to put this garbage transfer station right next to my farm which was creating problems since the day they started. It’s not being managed and, as a result, people just come in and indiscriminately dump and then someone decides to light it.”

Rev Carey said the situation has left him disheartened, saying losses he incurred over the years as a result of the waste fires totalled over $60,000.

“I felt so discouraged yesterday that I didn’t even secure the farm and left it and said I’m not coming back. It’s utility, lack of support and then the real danger that is causing it has been placed here by the government which has not taken the steps to correct the problem that was created.”

The Abaco resident also said he has reached out to several government officials on the matter, but noted nothing has been done.

However, he said it is now time for the government to intervene and make amends for past mistakes.

“The main dump is about six miles from here so it never made sense, aside from putting it in the middle of the farm area,” he added. “To put it here, people was supposed to put their stuff into dumpsters and then trucks were supposed to move it to the main dump, but that never worked and the management has never been put in place. What I need now is for the government to clean up the dump site and block the road (leading to the waste site).”

Chairman of the Cherokee township Jacquelyn Estevez said she plans to visit the site today to conduct assessments and that the committee stood ready to provide assistance where necessary.

Environment Minister Vaughn Miller could not be reached for comment yesterday.