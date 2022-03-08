Mitchell Says ‘Heads Must Roll’ Over Bpl Announcement

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR Cabinet minister has said “heads must roll” over Bahamas Power and Light’s “premature” announcement of a proposed increase in electricity costs due to rising fuel prices.

The announcement, which came in a press release from BPL last Monday, was rescinded an hour after it was released.

The next day, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said the government had not approved any rate increase for power, nor is it considering doing so.

This was also supported by Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis who committed his administration to doing all it can to avoid “raising the cost of electricity”.

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell said it was “shocking” the power provider came to the decision without leave of the government.

“It is simply extraordinary that BPL would announce a rate increase without leave of the government,” Mr Mitchell said in a WhatsApp voice note. “Shocking. Heads must roll in my view.”

Mr Davis and Mr Sears spoke last week after the power provider advised consumers in the recalled press release that fuel costs would rise 3.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), warning some customers could see a rise of about $8, while others could pay $19 more on their electricity bills depending on consumption.

Mr Sears called the release of the press statement “premature”.

Changing subjects Mr Mitchell, Fox Hill MP, also said he believes there should be a Commission of Inquiry into the Free National Movement’s conduct while in office.

“It is imperative that we acknowledge that there needs to be a Commission of Inquiry with a single commissioner to look into all matters related to the governance under the FNM and, in particular, the conduct of our finances and the prosecution of Messrs (Shane) Gibson, (Frank) Smith and (Kenred) Dorsett. (It) must be done,” Mr Mitchell said.

Before these comments, the minister said he was of the view that the Davis administration needs to get a true valuation of the shares at the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

He said: “The pressure on the ground is enormous and the dissatisfaction widespread about the inability of that company to execute the mandate of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. They do not appear to have the capital or the talent to take the city any further. The government had an agreement with the Port when we were last in office between 2012 and 2017 and we passed an Act in pursuance of that agreement to promote the development of the city.

“It was left on the books, but never enforced by the Free National Movement when they went to office and now, we have a mandate again and it’s left lagging.

“Two things have happened. First the FNM came to power and in concert with the Port drafted a bill to reverse all that the PLP had agreed with them and then they never enacted it.

“The problem is that the FNM did nothing to force the PLP’s commitments even though they didn’t pass their own bill. They let the Port simply slide. The result is today the roads are in a state of disrepair. There’s no airport and the tourism infrastructure is in shambles.”

“So, you get the impression that this is being run - the Grand Bahama Port Authority is a family business and assets are being liquidated and all that is being done is really to keep things going at a bare minimum,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I guess that’s why Darren Cooper and his business people are on the streets and we support that.

“Some were making noise about the fact that Ginger Moxey, the minister for Grand Bahama, was not at the demonstration last week. Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, Ginger Moxey is a minister. She doesn’t have to demonstrate.

“She can act and I assure the people of Grand Bahama that even though you don’t like the PLP, you voted against us, we are going to act in the national interest to save Grand Bahama.”