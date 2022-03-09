Pm Announces Relaxation Of Some Covid-19 Restrictions

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced the following relaxations to COVID-19 restrictions in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning.

He said that cruise ships no longer need to present a passenger and crew manifest that discloses vaccination status of those on board.

Mr Davis also announced that residential care homes are now able to set their own parameters for visitors; salons, barbershops and spas will now be allowed to operate at 50 percent of seating capacity and that protocols regarding recitals, regattas, in-person conferences, seminars or workshops, and drive-thru cookouts will be relaxed.

He said that these events will not require submissions for review and approval by the Ministry of Health’s Advisory Committee.

Mr Davis also said restrictions regarding large events will be eased and that further information will be released by the Ministry of Health.

He also noted that the government has reduced testing requirements for visitors, referring to the end of the day five antigen test.

