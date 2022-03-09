Pm Announces Relaxation Of Some Covid-19 Restrictions

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced the following relaxations to COVID-19 restrictions in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning.
He said that cruise ships no longer need to present a passenger and crew manifest that discloses vaccination status of those on board.
Mr Davis also announced that residential care homes are now able to set their own parameters for visitors; salons, barbershops and spas will now be allowed to operate at 50 percent of seating capacity and that protocols regarding recitals, regattas, in-person conferences, seminars or workshops, and drive-thru cookouts will be relaxed.
He said that these events will not require submissions for review and approval by the Ministry of Health’s Advisory Committee.
Mr Davis also said restrictions regarding large events will be eased and that further information will be released by the Ministry of Health.
He also noted that the government has reduced testing requirements for visitors, referring to the end of the day five antigen test.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune.
Comments
DDK 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
What about the nasty, useless masks?
immigrant 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Thank God we can now have a drive through BBQ…what a waste of time. There isn’t a tourist on this island wearing masks anymore…make it a personal choice.
whogothere 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Mr Davis, thank you sir. Keep it up!!
Covid theatre needs to end...
realfreethinker 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
It's unfortunate that Brave is continuing the covid theatre. He still did not remove the testing for travel and we still have to wear these useless masks
M0J0 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
yup travel testing needs to go, if they are serious about helping the domestic economy.
sheeprunner12 10 minutes ago
The Bahamian Government continues to punish those who refuse the dirty Covid 19 vaccine ....... that's what this $125.00 PCR test is all about ..... Punishing those who take a stand against the WHO & CDC stupidity
