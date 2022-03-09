Track Hero Davis Tells Her Tale

TWO-TIME Olympic champion Pauline Davis held a book signing at Goodman’s Bay yesterday for her anticipated memoir, Running Sideways.

“Goodman’s Bay was where it all started, not just for me, but a whole generation of Bahamian coaches and athletes,” Ms Davis said. “These humble origins are important. It is a reminder of how far we have come. I want March 8 to be a celebration for our entire country and the incredible accomplishments we continue to produce on the world stage.”

T R Todd, Ms Davis’ ghost writer and former business editor of The Nassau Guardian, was also at the event.

“I also want to thank my sponsor, Kiya.ai, because without them this event would not have been possible,” Ms Davis also said.

A special message from Sebastian Coe, a former Olympic champion and President of World Athletics, the governing body of international track and field, was given at yesterday’s signing.

Yesterday marked not only Ms Davis’ first official book signing, but also International Women’s Day, where the golden girl took centre stage at World Athletics’ ongoing campaign to fight for equality in sport.

World Athletics, which represents 214 countries in the world of track and field, has launched a #BreakTheBias campaign to advocate for true equality for women in sport.

“Gender equality should no longer be a theoretical discussion in any organisation,” said Mr Coe in a press release.

“We should all be taking action by identifying barriers, reviewing our policies and practice and creating clear pathways for women to rise, contribute and participate at all levels.”

While Ms Davis is perhaps best known for her exploits on the track - winning two golds at the 2000 Sydney Olympics in both the 200m, and then alongside the other golden girls in the 4x100m relay - she also distinguished herself in sports administration.

Years later, she was elected as the first black woman to the prestigious World Athletics Council. Ms Davis’ time on the council would be defined by her fight for gender equality, along with advocating fair play and assisting in new legislation to fight doping in sport.

At the end of her second term, she was enshrined as a lifetime member of the council, becoming only the second woman at the time to receive this appointment.

Copies of “Running Sideways: The Olympic Champion Who Made Track and Field History” are available at local shops in The Bahamas, or can be ordered through Amazon.