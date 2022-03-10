0

200 Haitian Migrants Repatriated

HAITIAN migrants being loaded onto the charter flight yesterday for repatriation.

NEARLY 200 Haitian migrants were repatriated to their homeland in two separate charter flights yesterday.

The first Bahamasair flight left New Providence for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with 77 men, 33 women, and 15 minors onboard. Later that morning, a second charter departed with a group of 49 men and four women.

The Department of Immigration’s deportation team led this escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed “as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID- 19 environment,” a press release noted.

