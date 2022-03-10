200 Haitian Migrants Repatriated

NEARLY 200 Haitian migrants were repatriated to their homeland in two separate charter flights yesterday.

The first Bahamasair flight left New Providence for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with 77 men, 33 women, and 15 minors onboard. Later that morning, a second charter departed with a group of 49 men and four women.

The Department of Immigration’s deportation team led this escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed “as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID- 19 environment,” a press release noted.