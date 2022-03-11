Case Against Former Cabinet Minister Abandoned Due To Insufficient Evidence

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY five years after several charges related to misconduct while in public office were brought against former Cabinet Minister Kendred Dorsett, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has issued a nolle prosequi in the matter.

This means the case has been abandoned on grounds that there was insufficient evidence, according to a statement issued by the Department of Public Prosecutions on Friday.

“The witness, Mr Jonathan Ash, indicated his intention not to testify,” according to the statement. “Therefore, the Director or Public Prosecutions having been advised by the senior officer having conduct of the matter signed a nolle prosequi in the matter of R vs Kendred Dorsett.”

Press Secretary Clint Watson made the announcement first during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing on Friday followed by a formal statement.

The former environment and housing minister appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on July 14, 2017 accused of using his former ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from businessman Johnathan Ash.

Mr Dorsett at the time was arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney concerning nine criminal charges: a single count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery. He denied the allegations.

The former member of Parliament spent two days in police custody and was then granted $50,000 bail with two sureties.

Mr Dorsett had been the first of three-government officials brought before the courts.