Cdc Alert Eased In Wake Of Cases Fall

THE US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed The Bahamas’ travel risk rating from level four to level three, reflecting the decline in local COVID-19 cases.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness today advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has de-escalated the COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas from a level four (very high) to a level three (high),” the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

“The level three rating advises international travellers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to The Bahamas. It also recommends that even if COVID-19 vaccines are up-to-date there may still be a risk for contracting and spreading the virus. The CDC recommends proper mask-wearing while indoors and in public spaces.”

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the upgrade is encouraging but stressed the importance of continuing to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s so important that Bahamians and residents fully appreciate that the country’s return to normality is closely tied to all of us continuing to be compliant with COVID safety recommendations,” he said.

“We all hold the key to our success. Free testing is available for everyone who wishes to know their COVID-19 status. And getting vaccinated remains the scientifically-proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Let’s all do what we need to do to help keep our country moving forward.”

The country recorded three COVID-19 cases on March 9 while hospitalisations have dropped to just 10.