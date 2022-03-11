Cooper ‘Hopes’ We’Ve Seen The End Of Covid

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE day after some COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, a Cabinet minister revealed the government hopes the country is in the end days of the pandemic.

Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper told reporters yesterday the government was confident its protocols had worked thus far, adding the recent relaxations were positive moves in that they reduced friction for travellers.

He was asked what impact was expected from the government rescinding a requirement for cruise ships to provide passenger and crew manifests outlining vaccination status of all on board.

“Any relaxation of protocols is positive in terms of reducing the friction for travel,” said Mr Cooper. “We’ve not only looked at this particular sector but we’ve looked at regattas (and) events. We’ve relaxed the protocols across the country.

“We hope that we’ve seen the end of COVID but we are not prepared yet to declare that the mission has been achieved but we are hopeful.

“We’re going to continue to be responsible. We’re going to continue to strike a balance between our quality of life and growing the tourism industry and protecting the health and safety of our people. It’s our job as a country to do just that.”

Mr Cooper also said officials continued to be very happy with the protocols cruise lines now have in place.

“They have managed through very difficult circumstances during the pandemic. We supported them in terms of guiding those protocols (and) working with them to ensure that cruising was as safe as could possibly be. We led the way in the region.

“Many of our counterparts consulted us as to how they might adjust their own protocols.”

Conferences, seminars, workshops, and drive-through cookouts have also been relaxed.

He said the Ministry of Health was expected to provide more comprehensive details regarding the loosening of restrictions.

The Ministry of Health reported just three new cases in its March 9 COVID-19 report, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 33,188. The country only has 118 active cases however.

According to the latest data, ten people are in hospital with COVID-19 while there have been 771 COVID-19 deaths.