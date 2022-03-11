Minnis' Language To Rebut Pm's Allegations 'Did Not Set The Right Tone'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRESS Secretary Clint Watson on Friday said Dr Hubert Minnis’ use of language to rebut allegations by Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis regarding a non-profit organisation was “concerning” and “did not set the right tone.”

“It’s a stupid and immature statement, an irresponsible statement to be made by any Prime Minister and I can’t wait to get in Parliament to buss his a-- and their a-- for talking stupidness,” former prime minster Dr Minnis said on Thursday in response to revelations coming out of Mr Davis’ mid-year budget communication about a non-profit that was affiliated with the former Minnis administration’s food programme.

On Wednesday, Mr Davis said an NGO attached to the Minnis administration’s national food programme had close to $2m sitting in its bank account that was not used to help Bahamians. He said the money has since been returned to the government as demanded by his administration.

However, Dr Minnis said Thursday that the matter was a result of a quoting error that the NGO was working to resolve.

Asked by The Tribune how government and the prime minister responded to Dr Minnis’ use of expletives as part of his administration’s defence to the claims, Mr Watson said: “I think first of all the first thing that we want to say is that we are extremely happy that Dr Minnis who wasn’t present for the communication because of sickness has recovered well. We are happy that he has recovered and we’re glad that a day after the communication in Parliament he’s feeling better. So, we’re happy that the former prime minister is doing well.

“As far as a response to it. Prime Minister Davis was aware of what was said. I don’t want to misquote him; I want to quote the prime minister: ‘I look forward to it.”

Mr Watson continued: “I am sure the Bahamian people will have their opinions on the choice of language and expression by the former prime minister, particularly at a time where violence and crime is an issue in our country.

“It doesn’t set the right tone. Some could consider it threatening. Some can consider it vulgar.

“Choice words are violent and for a national leader to express that publicly is concerning, concerning and prime minister says he awaits.”

Mr Watson was also asked to respond to critics who’ve said the prime minister did not provide evidence to back his claims on Wednesday.

He said Mr Davis intended to elaborate in the coming debate next week.

“This was a communication in Parliament to introduce the budget. The meat of the details as has always been as parliamentary procedure always comes at the beginning of the debate and during the debate.

“The debate begins on Wednesday and prime minister will substantiate and explain the claims that he has made and so the Bahamian people need only wait for that debate to begin and to have their say.”

He continued: “It’s interesting though that we see the opposition and others on it and you know some times when you are so quick to get on something before there has been an opportunity to explain what you're referring to, it really suggests something different.

“But the prime minister is willing to substantiate. Prime Minister Davis is not careless in his statements.