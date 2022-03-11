Two Doctors Join Pmh Ranks

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital announced that two doctors, Dr Rhea Thurston-Carroll and Dr Nicholas Burrowes, have joined its ranks as consultant physicians in the nephrology and neurosurgery services respectively.

Dr Thurston-Carroll is a Bahamian who received her medical degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Trinidad & Tobago, and completed her internship at UWI’s Nassau campus. Her internal medicine residency was completed at St Peter’s University Hospital/ Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, New Jersey and nephrology fellowship at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. She achieved an advanced fellowship in kidney transplantation at the University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She is a board-certified internist and nephrologist. She is also certified by the American Transplant Society as a United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS)kidney transplant physician. She joins PMH with an interest in kidney transplantation.

She is motivated to revitalise a kidney transplant programme, including the living donor programme. Other interests include management of acute and chronic kidney disease, dialysis, onco-nephrology (kidney disease in cancer patients) and glomerular disorders. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Society of Nephrology, and the American Society of Transplantation.

Dr Burrowes was born in Jamaica and received his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of the West Indies (UWI), School of Medicine, Mona. He specialised in neurosurgery at UWI’s campus at Mona, Jamaica, and Cornwall Regional Hospital Mount Salem in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

He subsequently completed the Macquarie Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Fellowship at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia, in January 2021.

He has made it a priority to give back to the community throughout his career, including volunteering as a medical doctor to various teams in the CARIFTA Athletics Championships. He is a proud member of the International Congress of Neurological Surgeons and The Association of Surgeons in Jamaica.

PMH said the addition of Dr Thurston-Carroll and Dr Burrowes to the ranks of senior physicians at the hospital “not only enhances our mission to provide care to our patients, but also bolsters our hospital’s teaching mission”.