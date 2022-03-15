84-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE death of an 84-year-old woman who was found at her home about two weeks ago has been classified as a homicide by strangulation.

The deceased’s son is helping police with their investigation.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander gave the update on the investigation yesterday.

“It came in as a sudden death and we were just updated over the weekend by the pathologist based on her findings and we now rule that a homicide,” Mr Fernander told The Tribune.

“About two weeks ago a 84-year-old lady was pronounced dead — sudden death. It came in as a sudden death from the eastern area. A relative called in to say they met their loved one on the floor alone in the house.”

“At that time, no visible injuries were seen, but based on the information from our pathologist they discovered that the lady died from some strangulation and there were some injuries noted to the neck after carefully examining the body by the pathologist.”

Mr Fernander also gave an update on skeletal remains found at a well field just off Carmichael Road, which is classified as a suspicious death.

“We were able to find some clothing next to the remains. There was an identification in it - clearly an identification. We know the name of the individual, but we can’t positively confirm that that is the person. But we are following some leads. Going to await the autopsy to determine the cause of death with respect to that matter. We are following that and we are highlighting that as suspicious for now. But we have the detectives who are on top of that and looking into that investigation,” he said.