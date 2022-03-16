The Value Of Our Freedom

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Throughout my life, I have admired The Tribune, for upholding our freedoms, particularly freedom of speech, freedom of movement, and freedom of the press.

As I remember it, Sir Etienne Dupuch said that, even though he disagreed with the opinions of certain people, he would be willing to go to his death, defending their right to speak them. The March 15th edition of The Tribune makes me think of Sir Etienne’s words.

On page 9, Peter Young described the situation in Ukraine, using words that anyone can understand. He is an excellent writer and I thank him for his writings.

On the other side of the coin - page 4 - Andrew Allen’s “Twisted Ukraine narrative” gave us a well-written (as are all his writings) comparison of Russia and the West.

He made me think of something Ronald Reagan said about a Russian and an American, arguing about their two countries. The American said “In my country, I can walk into the Oval Office. I can pound the President’s desk and say “Mr President, I don’t like the way you’re running our country.” And the Russian said, “I can do that.” The American asked, “You can do that?” “Yes!” said the Russian, “I can go into the Kremlin, to the Secretary General’s Office, pound his desk and say “Mr Secretary. I don’t like the way President Reagan is running his country.”

I thank God for our freedoms.

Paul C Aranha

Nassau,

March 15, 2022