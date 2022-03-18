Editorial: Covid Is Not Gone And We Should Stay Ready

THE news of nine more deaths from COVID-19 is a sobering moment.

The announcement comes just as the numbers of new cases have been dropping. The deaths took place between January 31 and February 24, so they reflect cases during a different stage of the pandemic here, but are no less to be mourned for that. The most recent death is less than a month ago – which shows how quickly things can change.

So when Health Minister Dr Michael Darville cautions that we should not throw caution to the wind, he’s right.

More to the point, when he urges people to continue to get their vaccinations, he is also right.

We should not just take for granted that the reducing numbers mean that COVID is going away. Far from it.

Indeed, while we face our own local battle with COVID, there is plenty of evidence from around the world to draw upon.

In recent days, the UK and Germany have both started to reduce restrictions – even as the number of cases has been going up.

And perhaps more pertinently when it comes to vaccination, Hong Kong has gone from a ‘zero-COVID’ strategy to having the world’s highest death rate.

There are some suggestions that this is partly because vaccinations plus prior infections have minimised the effect of the Omicron variant that spread so widely but was deemed to be mild elsewhere – only for it to have a more deadly effect in Hong Kong where there had been little infection previously.

There are also suggestions that it is because Hong Kong, while having a vaccination rate of around 70 percent, didn’t target the elderly and vulnerable for vaccination – so those most at risk from the virus are feeling the deadly effects.

What does that mean for us? It means we should keep taking COVID seriously, and if we’re due for a booster, we should go and get it. Those who haven’t had the first jab should go and get it too. It’s there to protect you, there’s copious evidence of how it minimises the risk of hospitalisation if you do catch the virus – and it’s right there waiting.

There are some that speculate we are nearing the end of COVID, but equally we could simply be between waves. Like so much in this pandemic, it is too early to tell.

But in the meantime, if it does return, we have the means to help protect ourselves. Why not use it?

Grand Bahama

Good news coming from Grand Bahama is always welcome – and we cheer the words of Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper when he says 1,500 construction jobs could be on the way.

The jobs are due to come at three locations – Carnival’s proposed cruise port, the Grand Lucayan, and the airport transformation. Each will bring 500 jobs.

There have been false dawns in Grand Bahama before, of course, but there seems to be substance behind these plans.

There has been a lot of political sniping back and forth in recent times – but this is what people want to see. Jobs. Money in their pocket.

The Carnival project could break ground in April. That first spade going into the soil will be a welcome sight indeed.