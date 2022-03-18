Eight Arrested For Allegedly Overstaying

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

EIGHT visitors were taken into custody in Grand Bahama after allegedly overstaying their time in the country.

Seven Ecuadorians, including one child, and a Romanian, were discovered at a local resort in the east on Thursday evening.

Police said a search warrant was executed at 11pm by a team of law enforcement officers from the Marine Section, the Southwestern Division and officers of the Immigration Department.

Several rooms at the resort were searched, which led to the discovery of one Romanian male, three Ecuadorian males, three Ecuadorian females and one Ecuadorian child.

“They were found to have occupied a number of rooms and had overstayed. All were arrested and taken into Immigration custody,” police said.