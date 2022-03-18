Grand Lucayan Bidders To Present Plans To Board This Weekend

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FIVE bidders have been invited to present plans to the board of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Ltd regarding the Grand Lucayan Resort on Sunday, Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is seeking an investor who will, in a public private partnership, create a world-class airport and stunning entryway for Grand Bahama. The request for proposals for this project will open on March 28.

Mr Cooper also told Parliament yesterday that plans were underway to address the “disgraceful and embarrassing” state of downtown Nassau.

In December the Davis administration announced that the agreement between the government and Royal Caribbean Cruise International/ITM Group for the acquisition of the Grand Lucayan had been cancelled.

During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate, Mr Cooper said the resort had seen a great deal of progress over the past few months.

“As I also told the Grand Bahama Business Outlook, we have invited five bidders to present to the board of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited this coming Sunday,” Mr Cooper said.

“After which we intend to enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale and redevelopment of the resort.

“Vision, financial capacity and speed of mobilising along with a commitment to the shared vision for the Grand Bahama International Airport will be the overarching factors that inform our selection of the bidder with whom we will enter exclusive negotiation.

“We expect to update the public further by the end of March. I have assured the people of Grand Bahama that we would not tarry.

“We are keen to see the construction phase of this resort proceed in order to create what we anticipate will be hundreds of jobs and much more opportunity for Grand Bahama.”

Regarding GBIA, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP said officials planned for the RFP process to last 30 days.

“..The request for proposals for the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport will open before the end of this month - March 28 to be precise.

“We are looking for an investor who will in a PPP create a world class airport and the stunning entryway into Grand Bahama, which the people of Grand Bahama deserve.

“We are encouraging all of the Bahamian groups who have been approaching me to actively engage in this process. I have indicated to the Department of Aviation that this must not be a protracted exercise. The people of Grand Bahama have suffered long enough at the hands of the previous administration.

“This process will close in 30 days. We want to attract big investors to the island of Grand Bahama and see the second city return to its glory days.”

Mr Cooper also said: “Redeveloping, maintaining and operating the Grand Bahama International Airport is top priority, and we are proud today to do just that. This public private partnership programme is not just to bring in investors, but also to bring hope and financial stability back to the people of Grand Bahama.”

Meanwhile, the minister said he planned to work with the Ministry of Works, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Office of the Attorney General and Office of the Prime Minister to tackle the apparent issues in downtown Nassau.

He said it was imperative to address the issue as it was directly linked to the Nassau Cruise Port, the single busiest port of entry into the country.

“We will apply existing laws to manage downtown and introduce new ones where necessary to have it restored, kept clean and provide a unique experience for our visitors and Bahamians.

“Downtown should be one of our proudest achievements, not a place we continue to make excuses for.

“The state of this historic thoroughfare is disgraceful and embarrassing. Downtown is unfortunately littered with too many derelict buildings that have become havens for vagrancy that is a constant complaint of Bahamians and our guests.

“I plan to work with the Ministry of Works, the police, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Prime Minister to tackle these issues head on.”

He said the Downtown Nassau Partnership had done a tremendous job in seeking to correct the “incredibly difficult issue.”

Mr Cooper also said he was in discussions with artists to create a mini art design district that also has unique culinary offerings.