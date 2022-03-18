Man Charged With Three Counts Of Attempted Murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison Friday on several charges of attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that was allegedly captured on video.

London Rahming appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, charged with three counts each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police say Rahming tried to kill Renaldo Georges, Evene Georges and Gerriah Adderley with a black handgun on March 14.

In a video that went viral recently, a man is seen driving up to a pink trimmed, white house. He can be heard shouting before pointing a gun in the direction of the house and firing several shots.

The man then points the weapon at his own head and says he would kill himself, before referring to his dead brother.

During Friday’s arraignment, Rahming was not required to enter a plea to the charges and bail was denied.

He was told that the matter will proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

However, before the accused was remanded to prison, his attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, asked the court to have his client evaluated at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), noting he suffered from depression.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans said it was her understanding that SRC was not accepting any new patients but noted that she would inform the prison officials to have the accused evaluated at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The senior magistrate also made a note of Mr Ferguson’s claims of his client being denied legal counsel while in police custody.

“He’s been in custody since Monday,” the lawyer said.

Rahming will return to court on May 30. He also has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.