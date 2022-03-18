Meeting To Discuss Freeport Issues Said To Be ‘Fruitful And Productive’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BUSINESSMAN Darren Cooper, who organised a recent march in Freeport, said a four-hour meeting this week with Grand Bahama Port Authority executives was “fruitful and productive”.

Although he admits that there is still more work ahead, the outspoken business licensee reported that the GBPA has recommitted to be more involved in the community and sensitive to the plight of business people in Freeport.

Mr Cooper led a group of concerned residents and business people to the Grand Bahama Port Authority headquarters Freeport earlier this month. He delivered a letter to GBPA president Ian Rolle, outlining their concerns about the state of Freeport and its economy, and requested a meeting with executives to address some ten issues.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey told reporters this week that she too shares the same concerns as the Freeport marchers.

Mr Cooper said he reached out to Ms Moxey on Wednesday to seek support and involvement of the government.

“As it relates to the Port, yes, we met yesterday. A meeting that was set for two hours went four hours; it was a very productive conversation - fruitful,” he said.

“I think… Port understands seriously where we are now as a people and they have recommitted themselves to be more involved and be able to have more dialogue, to be more touchable and visible in the community.”

Former Pineridge MP Fred McAlpine, who also marched, had said the GBPA is not living up to its responsibility under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

Mr Cooper said they agreed and disagreed on some things at the meeting, but did not say what those were.

“I called it fruitful, not successful because we still have plenty of work to do. And so, we will see where it goes from there,” he said.

Mr Cooper pledged to continue to fight for the betterment of Freeport.

“We are going to continue to keep their feet to the fire, continue to push until we get the government, the Port, and business community in a meeting so we could put to rest the passing of the buck and responsibility by those who sit in positions of power,” he said.

When asked about yesterday’s Grand Bahama Business Outlook conference and anticipation of announcements for Grand Bahama, the businessman said residents want more than announcements.

“As it relates to Business Outlook, I would be grateful for any announcement the Minister (for Grand Bahama) would announce, but Grand Bahama is more interested in production rather than announcements.

“And so, we will see how that goes and wait to see the progress and the outcome of the announcements,” Mr Cooper said.

The GBPA president, Ian Rolle, later issued a statement.

He said: “Highly sensitive to the tremendous challenges and issues faced by many residents and businesses in this post-hurricane economy of Grand Bahama, GBPA recognized the need to respond expeditiously in a person-to-person meeting with Darren Cooper and others on March 15th. The meeting lasted some three and a half hours and all principal executives and shareholders of the GBPA attended. GBPA felt that the pandemic had caused a disconnect in face-to-face communication and we were sorry that persons felt the need to march to the building to express their concerns. We wish to be accessible to all members of the community.

“We shared in healthy and meaningful discussions, exchanged ideas and information, and made positive steps in the right direction. We resolved to continue the dialogue on a regular basis and are very sympathetic to the need for change.

“Our team will be at the Port Community Talks Business Expo on March 28, 2022, at 6pm and we look forward to speaking with even more concerned residents, addressing specific issues, and finding ways to help, and spur growth.

“We were also very reassured and encouraged today to hear the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Grand Bahama confirm execution of key dynamic projects in the pipeline including, but not limited to the new cruiseport, and sale of the hotel for which he promised imminent groundbreaking. And we thank you him. I believe we are finally moving from recovery to a new era of robust growth, employment, and success for one and all in Grand Bahama. And we certainly heard that message repeated throughout the Grand Bahama Business Outlook conference today. We undertake to do our part in every way, shape and form.”