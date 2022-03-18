One Year Sentence For Stealing From Employer

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 47-year-old man who stole over $500 worth of items from his employer was sentenced to one year behind bars on Friday.

Jamaine Saunders was taken to prison after he admitted to stealing his employer’s laptop and other personal belongings, valued at $549.37, on December 14, 2021.

When given the chance to speak, Saunders told Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans that he had a drug problem.

However, she sentenced him to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after the Crown prosecutor revealed that he had previous convictions of a similar nature.

In a separate matter, 24-year-old Lakeira Smith also appeared in court.

Smith was charged with stealing and assault after she hit her former roommate, Alliah Demeritte, and snatched a necklace from her neck in a heated argument on March 12.

Police said Ms Demeritte reported that she was at a local restaurant when Smith attacked her.

Ms Demeritte told officers that while the two were fighting, Smith grabbed the necklace off her neck and refused to return it.

As a result, the accused was arrested and taken into police custody.

After owning up to the offences, Smith told the court she became angry with her ex- roommate after finding out she had lied to her about their rental fees.

“I found out that she had me paying the whole rent because we were supposed to be splitting the rent, but she lied to me and told me the rent was $200 a week but… it was $120 a week,” Smith said.

The accused said she decided to relocate elsewhere as a result of the discovery, but said her ex-roommate did not want to hand over her belongings.

The 24-year-old said she later retrieved her clothes and other items after involving police, but noted that some items were missing.

The accused said that weeks later, she saw her former roommate out in public wearing some of her jewellery.

“She denied it, but I know my stuff…I got mad and that’s what led to me doing what I did,” she told the court.

Having listened to her explanation, Magistrate Vogt-Evans gave her a warning and subsequently discharged her.