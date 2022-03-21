$2.92bn Of Russian Funds In Bahamas

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Central Bank said international banks and trust companies had about $420m in deposits and $2.5bn in custody or trust assets for which the ultimate beneficial owners were from or connected to Russia.

That information was up to February 28.

_ Advertisement

“The greatest proportion of Russian exposure would be linked to the international sector.

“However, the Central Bank is currently canvassing domestic financial institutions - that is the commercial banks, money transmission business and electronic money service providers - to ascertain any level of exposure within those sectors,” the bank said in a statement released on Friday.

“The information disclosed today are aggregates for the international banking and trust sector, and not specific to any sanctioned interests.”

The Central Bank’s statement, which came in response to press inquiries, comes after financial services regulators announced that Bahamian companies must comply with sanctions Western countries have put on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Gowon Bowe, the chief executive of Fidelity Bank, said The Bahamas does not have significant exposure to assets whose beneficial owners are owned or connected to Russians.

“When you think about $2.5bn being connected with Russian beneficial owners, that’s less than two and a half percent of the total assets under administration in The Bahamas and that kind of puts it into context,” Mr Bowe told this newspaper yesterday.

“That money isn’t specifically speaking to any of the oligarchs who have been specifically sanctioned and so from that perspective it kind of puts into context that while there’s no doubt there would be Russian assets here because we’re dealing with the international financial arena.

“On the cash side they spoke about having about $420m in deposits but when you look at it in the overall context, what is $420m relative to $172bn? It’s not one that is of great concern. “The Central Bank’s communication I think was intended to say we have a handle, we know what the amounts are, but not only do we know what the amounts are, but we know what the percentage is as well.”