Royals ‘Must Reckon’ With Reparations

THE Bahamas National Reparations Committee said the British Royal Family must reckon with its devastating legacy of slavery, death and colonisation not be treated with a trip funded in part by Bahamian taxpayers.

Local critics have joined their counterparts in Jamaica and elsewhere in emphasising the complicated legacy of the British monarchy as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour Caribbean countries this month.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will arrive in the country tomorrow and remain here until Saturday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This comes as members of the local Rastafarian community plan to protest the trip on Thursday over reparations.

Meanwhile, the reparations committee said in a statement: “There is no doubt that the organising committee (has) done a stellar job in accommodating the British Royal Family, and by many standards this trip to accommodate the Royal Family will be seen as a resounding success.

“However, once William and Kate have passed over the newly paved roads, driven by the freshly painted walls, and waved to the schoolchildren who have been pulled out of their classes to stand and watch them go by, what will the Bahamian people be left with?”

The reparations committee was formed in 2013 in accordance with the CARICOM reparations committee. The body advocates for reparations from former colonial powers. The committee chair, Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, met Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in February to update him on its work. Mr Mitchell said reparations are important for the country.

Yesterday, the committee said the first point of the CARICOM commission’s ten-point reparations plan is for European governments to give a full and formal apology for their “crimes against humanity”.

“The Duke and Duchess may not be compelled to make such a declaration during their visit to our shores. They may not be able at this time to speak on behalf of the Queen and their government at this time. However, they can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage. They and their family of Royals and their government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay,” the committee said.

“We, the members of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC), recognise that the people of The Bahamas have been left holding the bag for much of the cost of this extravagant trip. Why are we footing the bill for the benefit of a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ was fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonisation, and degradation of the people of this land? Why are we being made to pay again?”

Villagers in Belize opposed the visit of the Royals earlier this week. In Jamaica yesterday, some people protested the Royal couple’s trip.

Over the weekend, the committee responsible for planning the Royals’ trip said their arrival will boost exposure to key local issues and will be an opportunity for the country to change the way it is viewed internationally.

However, the local reparations committee said yesterday: “This visit commemorates 70 years since Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne of imperialism - more years than The Bahamas has been a sovereign nation. The BNRC asserts that we as Bahamians must have a clear understanding of what this trip truly means. We are not beholden to the British monarchy in any way and we do not owe them a debt of gratitude for anything - not for our culture, religion, or system of governance. Instead, the monarchy has looted and pillaged our land and our people for centuries, leaving us struggling with under-development, left to pick up the pieces.

“In the words of Sir Hilary Beckles, chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, colonialism was devastating, and we are tired of footing the bill. We are tired of paying literally with our lives for the maintenance of a paradigm in which we were exploited so others could be exalted. It is time now for reparatory justice. The time is now for reparations.”