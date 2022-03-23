Strict Enforcement Of Covid Rules During Visit

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville suggested yesterday that there will be strict enforcement of COVID-19 rules during the UK Royals’ visit to The Bahamas this week, while assuring that any potential exposure to the virus amid the trip “will be dealt with”.

Dr Darville made the remarks when asked about his ministry’s virus readiness plans ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the country. Prince William and Kate Middleton will arrive here on Thursday and depart on Saturday.

“We have been in close contact with the Governor General’s office to do our part as the Ministry of Health. All the protocols, we anticipate, will be followed,” the minister told reporters before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“Any changes or potential threat as a result of exposure to COVID will be dealt with and so we feel that we’re ready and we look forward to the visit for the Bahamian people to be a part of the festivities, particularly at Montagu or whatever areas associated with it.”

The Royal couple’s trip to The Bahamas is part of a week-long tour of the Caribbean in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A number of festivities have been planned to accommodate the couple during their three-day stay in The Bahamas, including a visit to the Garden of Remembrance where frontline healthcare workers will be recognised.

A “Taste of The Bahamas” cultural event is also expected to be held in Parliament Square, with special performances of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band and a selection of Junkanoo groups.

The public is also invited to attend this event.

Asked yesterday if unvaccinated people will be allowed to attend the festivities, the minister said the situation depends on whether the event is held indoors or outdoors.

“The rules for indoors is for vaccinated (people) with testing and those who aren’t vaccinated will usually be required testing as well depending on the size of the event. That is clearly marked in the rules.”

The high-profile visit comes as the nation’s daily COVID case count remains low, with only nine new cases reported on Sunday.

However, COVID-19 concerns have reignited in some quarters due to a new Omicron strain, called the BA.2 variant, which is spreading in some parts of the world, including Asia and Europe.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said officials are closely monitoring the situation.

“Well, our team at the Ministry of Health is watching exactly what’s going on in China, Asia as well as Europe and our job is to monitor. As we monitor, we will take into consideration what is happening, particularly the possibility of it now spreading to The United States coming to California and the list goes on and on.”

In the meantime, people are encouraged to continue following the recommended health measures.

“Everyone must be responsible as it relates to the rules. In being responsible, we can actually open more sectors of the economy but the need to be held accountable for the rules,” Dr Darville said yesterday when asked about large gatherings seen at hotels.

According to health officials, 163,526 people are said to be fully vaccinated in the country.