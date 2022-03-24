Building Collapses In Blaze

AN early morning fire destroyed the Bahamas Liquidation Centre building on East West Highway yesterday.

Superintendent Audley Peters said the police fire department was called to the scene of the structural fire around 2am and found the building engulfed in flames.

He said officers found the northwestern of the building smouldering. Officers attempted to access the building, but the manager decided to have them not go into the building, but fight the fire from the west side, he said.

“As they were fighting the fire, the building collapsed like a domino and so they had to change their strategy. Eventually the fire was put out and the officers scoured the building - there was no one inside, so there were no injuries or fatal incidents,” Supt Peters said.

He said there is nothing that suggests arson at this time, however, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.