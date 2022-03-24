Man Accused Of String Of Andros Robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN suffering from mental illness was charged in the Magistrate’s Court for a string of robberies in Andros.

Deon Green, 24, of Central Andros, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of causing damage, shop breaking, stealing, damage and assault.

Green, who suffers from schizophrenia, is also alleged to have assaulted Raquel Barr in her home at Blanket Sound, Andros, at 3.45pm on March 10.

He is also accused of causing $300 worth of damage to the rear windshield of Glenroy Newton’s 2002 Honda Accord at 10.49pm that day in Staniard Creek, Andros.

He was also charged in connection with a break in at Infiniti Liquors at Fresh Creek Dock, the property of Henry Gay.

The prosecution maintains that on March 17, Green stole four Seagram cooler beers at a total value of $16 and caused $1,480 worth of damage to four hurricane proof windows.

In court, Green pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him.

His attorney V Alfred Gray requested a mental report be submitted to the court before trial to evaluate Green’s mental condition. Mr Gray also noted that Green had to see a doctor twice weekly for his condition.

Green was also charged with another man from Andros, Jamal Neely, 26, for shopbreaking and stealing.

Both accused are alleged to have broken into San Andros Rental & Tools on Queen’s Highway on March 17, stealing $1,724.52 worth of power tools and vehicular equipment.

Both Green and Neely pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Although prosecutor Inspector Timothy Bain raised no objections to Neely’s bail, he did, however, raise a question of Green’s bail on the basis that he has other pending cases before the court.

Neely was granted bail by Magistrate McKinney at $5,000 on condition that he report into the Fresh Creek Police Station weekly, every Wednesday and Friday.

However, the issue of Green’s bail will not be settled until his next court appearance on March 31 for Magistrate McKinney’s submission on the matter.

Neely and Green’s trials were adjourned to July 14 and 16.