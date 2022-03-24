Man Held Over Knife Discovery

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for unlawfully carrying arms.

Rashad Moss, 21, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis after he was arrested on March 21 for carrying a knife on him while on Windsor Place Road without lawful cause.

In court Moss pleaded not guilty to the charge. While he tried to give an explanation for the situation in court, Magistrate Rolle Davis told him not to as that would be evidence brought at trial.

Moss’s bail was set at $150 with one surety and his case was adjourned to March 29.