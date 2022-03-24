Moxey Says ‘Robust Plans’ For International Bazaar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey has revealed that “robust plans” for the International Bazaar area are expected with the reopening of the road at the Royal Oasis Resort.

She recently announced that there are plans to reopen the portion of West Sunrise Highway that has been closed off for more than a decade. It is unclear when the road will be reopened, however.

Asked why this was important for residents, the minister said recently: “Many of us know what… it meant to the community of Grand Bahama. When it was closed off it really diverted traffic a long way and caused commerce that went through the International Bazaar to go away with it, and when Royal Oasis closed as well. And so, the road opening means so much to so many people.”

She also said: “With the opening of the road, we also look to do a lot with the International Bazaar. It’s just, I think, a good step in the right direction for that area of Grand Bahama that has so much history.”

The International Bazaar was the premier tourist attraction in Freeport in the early 80’s. There were nearly 100 shops and stores there, employing hundreds of Bahamians. It occupied the largest and oldest straw market on the island.

The area used to be bustling with visitors, and it was the venue for many Bahamian festivals and events. After the Royal Oasis hotel closed in 2004 due to hurricane damage, the area declined significantly, and the shops closed.

The buildings are dilapidated and there have been fires at the site.

Ms Moxey hopes that the road opening will allow for the return of such events.

“We know that the road at the time allowed us to have road races, and Junkanoo took place around the International Bazaar. And we have a very robust plan for that area that would bring a new day for tourist attraction. And so, I am excited about it.

“There is a lot that is going to be going on there; I can’t say too much on it, but residents I find are excited about the road opening as well,” she said.