Union ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Teacher Shortages

THE Bahamas Union of Teachers said it is “sick and tired” of the rhetoric from the Ministry of Education, calling on officials to rectify the long-standing issue of teacher shortages.
In a voice note released yesterday, BUT President Belinda Wilson said the excuses about the issue have become intolerable.
“The problem of teacher shortages is highlighted every year by the Bahamas Union of Teachers,” she said yesterday.
“There are teacher shortages that exist throughout The Bahamas and the Ministry of Education is full of excuses that (are) now intolerable. Students are expected to sit examinations in a number of weeks. Patrick J Bethel High School in Abaco, they are still awaiting sufficient teachers for them to be able to go fully face-to-face and for students to be provided and able to have all of their subjects taught.
“Huntley Christie in North Andros, they had a teacher shortage for a while. We are just tired of the talk, talk, talk from politicians without policy changes, without changes to bureaucracy, the teacher shortage will continue to exist.
“We have graduates from the University of The Bahamas who are still awaiting placement from last year, May 2021. We have teacher’s aides who we have currently in our schools, who have attained degrees and who have been certified and are still awaiting reclassification.”
She added: “We need the teachers and we need them now.”
Education officials have promised to address the issue.
Last week, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said her ministry has recruited a number of trained and retired teachers to assist with staff shortages on Abaco. She spoke days after teachers on the island demonstrated over the situation.
According to Mrs Hanna Martin, the ministry will only be engaging retired educators until more teachers can be permanently hired by the government.
While she was unable to say how many teachers will be engaged, Mrs Hanna Martin said it was her hope that this new “injection” of workers will help reduce some of the strain many teachers at Patrick J Bethel High School were facing.
“As you know, we’ve been experiencing teacher shortages at that school,” the minister told reporters before going to Cabinet last week. “That’s a legacy issue and we’ve been seeking to address it and the engagement of teachers is underway through the public service system, but in the interim, we have recruited what we call supply teachers who are trained, experienced teachers - some of whom are already retired and have agreed to come back.
“And we expect that during the course of that week, that school will begin for the first time face-to-face instruction in a phased basis starting with grade 12 on, I think, Wednesday and Thursday and building with the other grades so this is a great breakthrough for the children, teachers and the community that surrounds that school – Patrick J Bethel.”
Teachers, parents and students gathered outside the PJB High School about two weeks ago with picket signs protesting the lack of sufficient teachers at a school of more than 500 students.
Weeks earlier, a group of parents in South Abaco held a similar demonstration in protest of the lack of teachers at James A Pinder Primary School.
Comments
bahamianson 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Why be a.teacher? What is a good reason that some young person should pursue teaching? Is it the low salary( according to the union , teachers are not getting paid enough)? Is it the chance of being attacked by a student or your car tire being cut? Is it the chance that a parent will come to the school and attack you for just being a teacher? Who wants to teach these present lot of kids whom have to home training, are very disrespectful, dont care about learning, and do not care about the law?
JokeyJack 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
She need to stop worrying about Abaco, that island is controlled from Port au Prince. She need to worry about Bahamians. 8-Mile Rock High School in G.B., stabbings, gangs, violence, teacher shortage. Just like many other government schools. Nobody wants to be a teacher at these places to get killed. The children get a slap on the wrist when they assault someone, stab them, kill them, whatever and these things don't even make the news. This is evident from this morning's paper which does not even mention the incident on G.B. They "talking" about police in the schools. Really? Talking about it? Police need to be more than one police that the teenagers sneak up behind and stab or hit with rock on the head. One police can't control no government school. Need 5 to some of these schools, minimum.
tribanon 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Decades of failed education policies by successive corrupt and incompetent PLP and FNM administrations, have left us with public schools that are now more like part-time minimum security detention centres for the early breeding of young violent criminals. Only a most hardened fool who doesn't value their own life or the lives of their own family members, and who doesn't really care in the least about teaching, would be willing to be a teacher in any of the many hell-holes we still refer to as schools.
But why should the corrupt ruling political elite care about our very dysfunctional and dystopian public education system. From their warped standpoint, a dumbed-down society is more easily manipulated, less able to discern right from wrong and therefore much more tolerant of government's waste, fraud and outright theft. And besides, the corrupt ruling political elite are financially well-able to send their offspring to the best schools abroad.
Sickened 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
I sick and tired of hearing her complaints. She's like one of those 'singer' bugs. Damned irritating.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID