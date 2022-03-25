Crooked Island Man Denies Assaulting Police Officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN from Crooked Island was arraigned yesterday on five separate charges, including two counts of assaulting police officers and causing harm to another man.

Simon Brice, 40, of Moss Town, Crooked Island, stood before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of causing harm, disorderly behaviour, obscene language and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Brice is accused of intentionally causing harm to Kirkwood McKinney on March 18 at the Midway Bar and Restaurant in Cabbage Hill.

The accused was also charged for behaving in a disorderly manner at the Moss Town Administrator’s Office on December 13, 2021 around 1pm where he allegedly used obscene language to the annoyance of Constable Wright.

Brice is also accused of assaulting Police Constables Butterfield and Rolle on December 11, 2021 at the Midway Bar while they were executing their duties at the establishment.

In court, Brice pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, except the causing of harm offence.

In relation to the causing harm charge Brice admitted to Magistrate McKinney that he did in fact slap the complainant in that matter.

He further explained that he only slapped Mr McKinney after he saw him harass a young man at the bar. He also said that even though this slap caused the complainant to fall resulting in injuries to his right hand and left hand as well as an abrasion to Mr McKinney’s nose, he had no real intention of harming him. Brice also said that Mr McKinney was tipsy at the time and that he is his friend.

This story contradicts the complainant’s recounting of the incident as his official report on the matter stated that Brice had attacked him with a bottle at the bar.

The magistrate told Brice that regardless of whether it was his intention or not to hurt the complainant with his blow, he is still responsible for the injuries Mr McKinney sustained as a result of these actions causing him to injure himself in the fall.

The magistrate ordered Brice to compensate Mr McKinney $500 for his injuries and placed the accused on 18 months probation. If he fails to do so or violates his probation, he risks spending six months in prison. Magistrate McKinney further informed the accused that he had until May 25 to compensate the complainant.

While prosecutor Inspector Timothy Bain raised the issue of Brice getting bail pointing out that he may commit further offences during that time, the magistrate granted the accused bail at $1,000 with one surety.

As for Brice’s other charges, his trial was adjourned to September 30.